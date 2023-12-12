IIO BC Investigates Police Shooting in Kitimat

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia is investigating a police-involved shooting in Kitimat, Dec. 11.

According to a statement released by the RCMP, officers in Kitimat were responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from Terrace when at approximately 8 a.m., they located the vehicle but were unable to stop it.

RCMP soon cornered the vehicle into a nearby neighbourhood and began patrols to locate the driver. At around 8:45 a.m. the vehicle fled the area despite the RCMP’s deployment of a spike belt on the neighbourhood’s only exit point.

A short time later the vehicle was reportedly driving on a sidewalk near a school, forcing aside a woman with a stroller.

The IIO confirmed there was then an interaction resulting in one officer discharging their firearm with one person sustaining a serious injury as a result.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He has been charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon and dangerous driving. The RCMP officer reportedly received minor injuries.

The IIO was notified shortly after the shooting Their investigation will focus on confirming the sequence of events leading to the shooting and evaluating the necessity, proportionality, and justification of the force used in this context.

The IIO is asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact their Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477, or through the contact form available on their website at iiobc.ca.

