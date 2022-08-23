IHIT charges Langley man for March murder of 29-year-old

Soon after his body was discovered, family and friends identified Nicholas Ball, 29, as the man murdered in Langley in March 2022. (Facebook)

A 40,year-old Langley man has been charged with second degree murder in the killing of a man found dead at a Willoughby property in March.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has made an arrest in the homicide of Nicholas Ball who was killed March 29 with charges being laid in consultation with the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

At 12:10 p.m. on that day, the Langley RCMP were called to a wooded area in the 7400-block of 208th Street.

“Langley RCMP front line officers attended and located a 29-year-old deceased man, later identified as Nicholas Ball, of Langley,” said IHIT’s Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation. Police said at the time they believed he was killed at that location. While the victim was known to police, he was not believed to be active in the ongoing gang conflict.

“During the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect who was believed to be responsible for Mr. Ball’s death,” he said.

On Aug. 23, 40-year old Jason Griffiths of Langley was arrested in connection to the murder.

“In consultation with the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS), charges of second degree murder where laid against Mr. Griffiths,” Pierotti said.

No further information is available as this case is now before the courts, he added.

