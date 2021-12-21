Forensic investigators returned to the home of Naomi Onotera after her husband was arrested and charged with her death on Friday, Dec. 17. By Monday, they had left. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Husband charged in death of Naomi Onotera appears in court

Police wrap up forensic investigation at Langley City home

Obnes Regis, the husband of Langley City teacher Naomi Onotera, who is charged with her death, made a brief appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, under a ban that forbids publication of details.

He will return to court on Thursday morning, Dec. 23.

More than three months after she disappeared, the husband of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera was arrested and charged with manslaughter. (RCMP)

Regis, 49, was arrested Friday, Dec. 17 and charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in the disappearance of Onotera, who was reported missing more than three months ago.

At the same time, forensic investigators returned to the family home in Langley City.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, a small four-door vehicle was seen being towed from the scene, under the supervision of police.

By Monday, police had left the scene.

Sgt. David Lee, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), confirmed that the remains of Onotera had been located, but would not say where.

