Premier John Horgan makes his first public appearance since completing cancer treatment for Lunar New Year at the B.C. legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (John Horgan/Twitter)

Horgan celebrates Lunar New Year at B.C. legislature after multi-week cancer treatment

Event was the B.C. premier’s first public appearance since completing cancer treatment

Premier John Horgan made his first appearance Tuesday (Feb. 1) for a Lunar New Year celebration at the B.C. legislature since completing cancer treatments.

Horgan tweeted out photos of himself at the celebration. He had previously announced that he’d finished his radiation treatments for throat cancer in mid-January and had expected to begin making public appearances in February.

The premier first announced his diagnosis in early November, having undergone a throat biopsy to diagnose the cancer the week prior.

