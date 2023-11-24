Randall Hopley is shown in this undated police handout photo. The high-risk sex offender who turned himself in to police after a 10-day manhunt earlier this month remains in custody awaiting his next court date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Randall Hopley is shown in this undated police handout photo. The high-risk sex offender who turned himself in to police after a 10-day manhunt earlier this month remains in custody awaiting his next court date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Police *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Hopley still in custody, after B.C. parole jump sparks 10-day manhunt

Sex offender had removed his monitoring device, next scheduled to be in court Dec. 8

A high-risk sex offender arrested by Vancouver police after a 10-day manhunt earlier this month remains in custody awaiting his next court date.

Randall Hopley was to appear in court on Friday, but his case was put off until Dec. 8 in British Columbia provincial court.

Police say Hopley cut off his electronic monitoring device after he walked away from a halfway house in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Nov. 4.

Hopley had been on a 10-year supervision order after serving a six-year prison term for abducting a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C., but he was charged last January for allegedly violating those conditions and was to appear in court Nov. 6.

Police say they arrested the 58-year-old man the following week when he showed up outside a police station to turn himself in because he was feeling cold.

Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison told media after his arrest that police would recommend to Crown counsel that he be denied bail and remain in custody.

Police don’t have anything to suggest Hopley committed more offences while at large this month, Addison said.

READ ALSO: B.C. sex offender Hopley arrested in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

READ ALSO: Parole board recommends charge against sex offender Hopley, who abducted B.C. boy

Law and justice

Previous story
Rogers hopes mediation can sweeten the deal in ongoing B.C. sugar strike
Next story
Slow flow of RCMP info delaying watchdog probe into forestry/energy unit

Just Posted

Toni King is head baker at the Second Chance Cafe in Saanich, where the eatery is staffed by brain injury survivors and serves as an educational tool for Cridge Centre programs. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Program for brain injury survivors feeds souls at B.C. rec centre

Pop-up banner image