RCMP search for suspect who tried to derail train in Fraser Canyon

The Hope RCMP and Boston Bar RCMP are asking the public for help after an attempt was made to derail a train near the old Alexandra Bridge in Spuzzum.

RCMP are investigating after learning that an individual, on Oct. 22 at around 3:18 a.m., placed a vice clamp on a section of the train tracks near the bridge. Anyone who drove through the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., and has dash camera footage, is being asked to contact the police.

It is very concerning when someone goes to this extreme to cause a catastrophic event that puts the train staff and the local community at risk of harm, said Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Anyone with information is also asked to call the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750. Those who wish to remain anonymous are instead asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

