Homicide investigators called in after body found in Surrey alley

Police say body was found at 5 p.m. in area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road

The corner of Old Yale Road and 103A Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

Surrey Mounties are investigating after a body was found in an alley in the area of 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road in Whalley around 5 p.m. Wednesday (May 10).

“At this time, it is believed criminality is a factor, therefore the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit,” stated Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Thursday (May 11).

The area around the scene will remain closed off while police investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

