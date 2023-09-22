Homeless woman battered in face in downtown Langley

Police looking for witnesses to altercation, around Sept. 6

Angela Auger, still bruised from an attack around Sept. 6 in downtown Langley, with her husband, Marc Lapointe. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A homeless Langley woman and the RCMP are looking for answers after she was struck in the face in downtown Langley City earlier in September.

Angela Auger said she was attacked near the Douglas Crescent area, leaving her with a broken nose, severe bruising, and one eye that is still bloodshot and which she can’t see out of almost three weeks after the assault.

“I just felt something hit me, and I was out,” Auger said.

She screamed, and her husband Marc Lapointe said he turned and saw two or three teenagers. The couple say one of them had hit Auger with a long skateboard.

Lapointe said he confronted one of the youths and they ran off.

They have no idea why Auger might have been attacked.

Weeks later, on Sept. 22, Auger still has visible bruises on her nose, under her right eye, and on her upper lip, where part of the skateboard wheel apparently hit her. She also said she’s still dizzy and tired, apparently from a concussion.

Auger was taken to hospital after the incident and spent four days there.

She and her husband recently returned to Langley after spending the last four years living in Prince George.

They had been displaced from their previous home in Langley by a fire that gutted the apartment complex, the Villa Fontana, in 2020.

Now they’re homeless, unable to find anywhere to rent on their pension and disability income. The couple are considering moving to Quebec, where Lapointe has family.

The assault was reported to Langley RCMP on Sept. 6, and is believed to have happened on or just before that date, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the local detachment.

Investigators are actively following up on the incident, including looking for security camera footage from the area round Douglas Crescent near that date.

They are asking anyone who saw or heard an altercation in that area around Sept. 6 to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

“We would really like to find who’s picking on these people,” said Van Herk.

