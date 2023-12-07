Hikers find body of missing woman in dense brush on Vancouver Island

Group discovers Melissa McDevitt’s body in Sooke where her car was found a year ago

Melissa McDevitt, 38, went missing on Dec. 10, 2022 in the Sooke Potholes area. Her body was discovered Wednesday by hikers. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Almost a year after she was last seen, a missing Victoria woman’s body has been found.

Melissa McDevitt, 38, was reported missing on Dec. 10, 2022.

Police say McDevitt’s body was found in dense vegetation within the Sooke Potholes search area by a group of volunteer hikers known as Mindful of Melissa on Wednesday.

“Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s death,” the RCMP said in a press release.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the woman’s death.

The disappearance of McDevitt resulted in an extensive search involving 80 volunteers from 10 agencies spanning into the summer. The initial search was suspended on Dec. 19, 2022, but Sooke RCMP has maintained an active missing persons investigation.

