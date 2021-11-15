Province shutting down Highway 1 at Abbotsford due to rising flood waters

Highway will close at 7 p.m., cutting Chilliwack off from rest of Lower Mainland

The view from high above Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford on Monday, Nov. 15. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Highway 1 is closing at 7 p.m. Monday night in Abbotsford.

The province says the closure is necessary due to rising waters on the Sumas River. The closure is in both directions and is between Highway 11 and No. 3 Road.

Highway 7 also remains closed due to flooding and debris.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff will continue to monitor the highway and they say will reopen it as soon as there is no threat to safety.

The announcement was made at 4 p.m. on Monday.

