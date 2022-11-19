Closures of up to 1.5 hours on Highway 1 in Rogers Pass. (DriveBC)

Closures of up to 1.5 hours on Highway 1 in Rogers Pass. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closure at Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke

Individual closures of up to 1.5 hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for avalanche control.

The work is planned between Rogers Pass summit and Beaver Valley Rd. The closure from Beaver Valley Rd. will extend more than 11 kilometres, and will close the highway in both directions. There will be no alternative route during the closure.

The highway will have individual closures of up to 1.5 hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

An update is expected at 1:45 p.m. The Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: More than 100 rescue animals stranded in Revelstoke hotel

READ MORE: Living wage in Revelstoke increases by 21 % since last year

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheGoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
Flash bangs and snipers in Merritt neighbourhood standoff

Just Posted

An Erie School District bus turns on Old French Road from East 33rd Street in Erie, Pa. on Nov. 17, 2022, following the region’s first lake-effect snow storm of the season overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The city saw about five inches of snow with many places in Erie County reporting up to a foot of snow. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western New York