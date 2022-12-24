Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway will be closed until at least 9 p.m.

Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden is closed in both directions.

Due to heavy snowfall, the stretch of the highway to closed because it’s a high avalanche hazard area. A detour is not available.

The area is expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today under the winter storm warning.

The next update isn’t until 9 p.m., according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector

READ MORE: Few disruptions at Kelowna airport; weather could impact more flights

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheBreaking NewsGoldenKelownaOkanaganRevelstokeWinter

Previous story
B.C. STORM: 20-50 mm of rain expected into Christmas Day in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses in his office in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are “to live in a country of peace.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a ‘country of peace’ in Christmas message