High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to Vancouver halfway house

Kenneth Nolan Kirton was reported to police after signing out of his halfway house April 28

Vancouver Police are asking anyone to call 911 immediately if they see or know the whereabouts of Kenneth Nolan Kirton, a high-risk sex offender, who failed to return to his halfway house.

Police are searching for Kirton and he is wanted Canada-wide, according to a VPD release from Sgt. Steve Addison Saturday (April 29).

Kirton, 56, is a declared dangerous offender and is considered a high risk to sexually offend, police say.

He is currently bound by a long-term supervision order that includes a requirement that he stay at a halfway house in East Vancouver.

Addison said Kirton signed out just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon (April 28). When he didn’t return, he was reported to police the following morning.

Kirton is described as five-foot-six and 165 lbs. He has short black hair.

Kirton was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve sweater, darks blue jeans and black shoes.

