Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

An assessment is in progress

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

