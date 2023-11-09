Green deputy leader Gandhi fired after liking Tweet referencing Nazi doctor

Sanjiv Gandhi, a former children’s surgeon, joined B.C. Greens party leader Sonia Furstenau and house leader Adam Olsen in Vancouver in January when party announced him as their second deputy leader. Furstenau fired him Thursday after he liked a tweet comparing provincial health officer Bonnie Henry to Josef Mengele, the infamous Nazi doctor. (Screencap)

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau Thursday (Oct. 8) fired deputy leader Sanjiv Gandhi over social media posts linking provincial medical health officer Bonnie Henry with the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

“Today, I was made aware of Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, deputy leader, liking a tweet with an inappropriate comparison between our provincial health officer and Mengele,” Furstenau said in a tweet. “I find this unacceptable and I have removed Dr. Gandhi as deputy leader and accepted his resignation as a candidate (in Vancouver-Renfrew against health minister Adrian Dix).”

Known as the Angel of Death, Mengele served from May 1943 to January 1945 as doctor at the concentration camp in Auschwitz, where the Nazis killed a million Jews as part of the Holocaust along with other groups. Mengele selected inmates for extermination and also performed gruesome human experiments on inmates but escaped justice, dying in Brazil in 1979.

Gandhi specifically liked a tweet on Sept. 13 from a user @plebeianwinguy, who endorsed a letter and urged Gandhi to read it out when he “runs against @adriandix and the horried @bcndp and by #QueenBonnie”Mengele” Henry.”

Gandhi had become the party’s second deputy leader in early January, alongside Lisa Gunderson. He assumed that post after having served as chief of pediatric cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at B.C. Children’s Hospital and as clinical professor of surgery at UBC School of Medicine.

