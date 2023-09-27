Sts’ailes firefighter Blain Sonnenberg was killed in a crash early last week. Funds will support his family. (Photo/GoFundMe)

GoFundMe started to support fallen Sts’ailes firefighter’s family

Blain Sonnenberg was killed in a crash last week

A family member has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support the family of a fallen Sts’ailes firefighter.

Lacey Jones set up the fundraiser for her nephew’s family. Blain Sonnenberg was one of four firefighters who were killed in a crash east of Cache Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 19. He was only 27 years old.

Sonnenberg left behind two daughters – Brooklyn, 7 and Trezley, 4.

“Blain was a proud Indigenous man who was from the Sts’ailes First Nation with ties to the Snuneymuxw First Nation on his mothers side,” Jones wrote. “Please consider supporting Blain’s daughters as he gave tirelessly to protect the land and forests from the relentless wildfires and ultimately lost his life headed home to his family from his last firefighting tour.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser topped $3,000. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/donate-to-fallen-firefighters-two-daughters

