Merritt RCMP are investigating after a video posted online showed a pit bull attacking and killing a goat inside someone’s home. (Black Press Media file photo)

Goat killed by pit bull while onlookers filmed, B.C. RCMP say

Police searched Merritt home and found remains of goat

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of animal cruelty

Merritt RCMP are investigating after a goat was filmed being attacked and killed by a pit bull inside someone’s home.

The detachment says video of the attack posted online shows onlookers standing by and encouraging the fight.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, where they discovered the goat’s remains. RCMP say the property is located in the 2600-block of Granite Avenue, a short residential street just off Highway 5A.

The detachment says it is trying to identify the goat to determine where it came from and if it was stolen, sold or given away. The goat is described as having a white body with brown on the top of its head. In the video, it is wearing a collar.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Roda told Black Press Media no arrests have been made yet, but that they are expecting to forward charges to Crown Counsel in the coming weeks as more evidence is gathered. Roda said they are working with the SPCA in hopes of having the pit bull seized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

A video screenshot captured by police shows a pit bull attacking a goat in a Merritt home. (Merritt RCMP)

