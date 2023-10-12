Get an inside look at how Hammond Forever House was created

The 100-year-old Maple Ridge property will offer tours to the public on Oct. 14

James Rowley and Leanne Koehn are opening the doors of Hammond Forever House to the public on Oct. 14 for tours. (James Rowley/Special to The News)

One Maple Ridge couple has proven it’s possible to maintain historical buildings while modernizing them for a climate-conscience world, and now they’re inviting the public to come see how they did it.

James Rowley and Leanne Koehn have spent the past 16 years living in what many now refer to as Hammond Forever House, located in the heart of the historic Hammond neighbourhood.

However, the home has existed for far longer, with the structure first being built by Koehn’s grandfather in 1923.

As the couple celebrates the 100-year anniversary of their home, they have decided to open its doors to the public so that others may see how to successfully transition older homes into more eco-friendly buildings without destroying their heritage.

On Oct. 14, Rowley and Koehn will offer tours of their home, which will demonstrate how the house was lifted so that a super-insulated basement and rear addition could be built. It will also teach people how the couple safely insulated and sealed the 100-year-old walls to make the property conserve and produce energy.

“I have also invited some of the companies who worked on the house, like VREC, our solar installer, to join us so that people can have all their questions answered,” said Rowley. “There is still a lot of confusion about what to do, and we can help with that.”

Plenty of before and after photos and videos will be on display for the public, with treats and coffee being offered by the Wandering Wold mobile cafe.

Rowley explained that they’ve decided to open their doors to the public this weekend to coincide with the Climate-Friendly Homes Tour, which will feature dozens of eco-friendly homes throughout the province also doing the same thing on Oct. 14.

“People often ask if we have achieved net-zero energy use,” said Rowley. “My answer is they’ll have to come out on October 14 and see for themselves.”

Hammond Forever House is already pretty well known in the community, having won a Climate Champion Award in 2022 and a BC Heritage Award in 2023.

The open house event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11406 205 St., Maple Ridge.

