Gas prices spike to $1.86/litre in Lower Mainland

Reports indicate this may be only the beginning

Lower Mainland drivers were hit with a hard pill to swallow at gas pumps Wednesday morning, with costs-per-litre reaching as high as $1.86.

High gas prices aren’t a new surprise for the region, with drivers in Metro Vancouver paying for the per-litre cost of the gas, in addition to a carbon tax and 17-cent transit tax that funds TransLink.

READ MORE: Over half of Canadians can’t keep up with the cost of living: poll

Reports indicate this may be only the beginning, with further rises in cost expected Thursday amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

B.C. isn’t the only province seeing a spike, with pump prices in Ontario seeing a not-so-welcomed boost, as well.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas prices