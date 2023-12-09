Thompson Rivers University men’s volleyball player Owyn McInnis died from his injuries he suffered in a car crash on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (@goTRUWolfPack/X)

Thompson Rivers University men’s volleyball player Owyn McInnis died from his injuries he suffered in a car crash on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (@goTRUWolfPack/X)

Funeral for B.C. university athlete killed crash to be livestreamed

The service starts at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time

A memorial service for a university athlete killed in a Kamloops crash is open to the public to watch online.

Owyn McInnes, a fourth-year volleyball player at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Kamloops, died in a car crash that happened on Nov. 29.

The memorial service for McInnes is Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.

The service is taking place at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Hart Chapel in McInnes’s hometown of Guelph, Ont and is available to watch online.

Since the crash, a scholarship fund has been set up by TRU in McInnis’ name, thanks to a $20,000-donation from two anonymous donors. Additionally, a GoFundMe has also been set up for the McInnis family.

McInnes and his teammates, Owen Waterhouse and Riley Brinnen (both Kelowna natives), were struck in a car crash that involved six vehicles total and injuring 11 people, sending seven of them to hospital. Both Waterhouse and Brinnen suffered serious injuries in the crash. Waterhouse suffered a severe brain injury and remains in a medically induced coma at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops while Brinnen was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital with a spinal injury. GoFundMe campaign are set up for both young men.

