Flooding halts collection of glass and styrofoam recycling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Glass and styrofoam is not being accepted at recycling facilities across the province. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)

Recycle BC will not be accepting any Styrofoam or glass at depots across the province because of flooding and road closures.

The temporary measures will start Monday, Nov. 22, with the suspension of Recycle BC’s collection of non-deposit glass bottles and jars, in addition to the collection of foam packaging, both white and coloured. Curbside and multi-family collection of glass bottles and jars will also be suspended.

“Just got this news from Recycle BC – hopefully it won’t be for long,” said Leanne Koehn, community engagement with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society.

Koehn explained that due to the recent flooding and road closures, Recycle BC, the organization responsible for recycling all printed paper and packaging in B.C., is unable to ship glass and Styrofoam.

So, the society along with other recycling drop-off locations across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will not be accepting those materials.

“With transportation corridors compromised due to road closures, we cannot currently move these materials from receiving facilities to end markets – our primary glass end market is currently under water,” said Tessa Janzen, collection coordinator for Recycle BC.

“In addition the flooding has affected the availability of trucks for hauling materials,” she added, asking residents hold on to these materials until the situation is resolved.

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society is thanking residents for their patience and understanding, noted Koehn.

They will, however, continue to collect paper, cardboard, containers, and soft plastics – materials that can be baled and stored at receiving facilities in a more compact manner.

Recycle BC wants to remind residents that managing materials responsibly is a priority for them and that they will continue to work with their partners to ensure they handle all materials “as effectively as possible during this emergency”.

“The situation is evolving rapidly, so we do not yet know how long this change will be required. We will provide updates as we have more information,” read their website.

“The flooding some regions of BC are experiencing is unprecedented. Our hearts are with everyone affected. We hope everyone stays safe.”

The City of Maple Ridge works with Recycle BC to run the Maple Ridge Recycling Depot and Maple Ridge’s Curbside Recycling pickup service.

Fees are collected from manufacturers and producers to fund the recycling program.

More information go to www.recyclebc.ca.

