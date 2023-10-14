Fire destroys Port Coquitlam elementary school; RCMP investigating

RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that burned Port Coquitlam’s Hazel Trembath Elementary School to the ground in the early hours of Oct. 14, 2023. (Sent in by friends to Julianne Marie Siegle) RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that burned Port Coquitlam’s Hazel Trembath Elementary School to the ground in the early hours of Oct. 14, 2023. (Sent in by friends to Julianne Marie Siegle) RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that burned Port Coquitlam’s Hazel Trembath Elementary School to the ground in the early hours of Oct. 14, 2023. (Ed Shapter) RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that burned Port Coquitlam’s Hazel Trembath Elementary School to the ground in the early hours of Oct. 14, 2023. (Ed Shapter)

RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that burned a Port Coquitlam elementary school to the ground.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a release Saturday (Oct. 14) that emergency crews responded to a fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary School, located at 1278 Confederation Way, around 3 a.m.

The fire had fully engulfed the school, and is believed to be suspicious.

A message on the Coquitlam school district’s website says the school has been “consumed by fire.” District staff are working on a plan and will provide updates to students, staff and families as soon as possible.

Police say the school was unoccupied at the time and there are no reported injuries.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said police are now looking for video surveillance, as well as people who were in the area the evening of Oct. 13 until the early hours of Oct. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, with file number 2023-27725.

