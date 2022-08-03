Ford and Nevin roads in Rosedale in east Chilliwack near where a woman on a skateboard was struck at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. She later died in hospital. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Ford and Nevin roads in Rosedale in east Chilliwack near where a woman on a skateboard was struck at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. She later died in hospital. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Female skateboarder, 19, dead following collision with pickup truck in east Chilliwack

Incident happened at Nevin and Ford roads in Rosedale on B.C. Day

A young woman is dead following a collision in Rosedale on the B.C. Day long weekend.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Nevin and Ford roads where there was a collision involving a pickup truck and a 19-year-old woman on a skateboard.

The woman was seriously injured and was transported to hospital where she died a few hours later.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are determining whether or not alcohol was a contributing factor.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and community members who knew the young woman lost in this tragic event,” Sgt. Mike Sargent stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress.

BC Emergency Health Services, Chilliwack Fire Department and Chilliwack RCMP all responded to the collision.

 

