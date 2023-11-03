Feds promise $500M to ‘fast track’ old-growth, habitat protection work in B.C.

The announcement was made at a gathering of First Nations leaders in Vancouver

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, June 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In what Premier David Eby calls a “paradigm shift,” the province, the federal government and First Nations leaders have signed a nature conservation agreement.

Speaking from Vancouver Friday (Nov. 3), Eby said a joint agreement between the provincial and federal governments and First Nations will help to fast track old-growth and at-risk species habitat protection work.

“This is a paradigm shift in our province about protecting ecosystems.”

Eby was joined by BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee, Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Philip, Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas, along with federal and provincial ministers.

The federal government has also promised $500 million toward the conservation work in B.C.

Indigenous leaders have been in Vancouver this week for the 2023 First Nations Summit.

More to come.

BC governmentBreaking NewsFirst Nations