Father, 13-year-old son the victims of targeted Richmond homicide, police say

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in Surrey on June 21, 2023. IHIT is asking the public for help in the double homicide of a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son after they were found killed in their Richmond home on Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Police have identified the victims in a Richmond homicide as a father and his 13-year-old son.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the 46-year-old man and his son were found murdered in their Richmond home Thursday night (Nov. 30.). Richmond RCMP had been called to the home in the 6200-block of Goldsmith Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a “suspicious circumstance,” but police have still not specified what it was.

IHIT has since taken over the investigation, working with Richmond RCMP, the RCMP Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said that while the investigation is in it’s early stages, “evidence suggests that this was a targeted incident and the investigators are still working to determine a motive.”

Police have not said how the two were killed.

The man and his son both lived in the home, which is near the area of the Rocky View Playground and the London Sports Fields.

“We are asking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area of the Rocky View Playground or the adjoining pathways between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on November 30 to contact IHIT,” Pierotti said.

“Also, if you were driving or parked in the area and have dash-camera footage, please contact IHIT immediately.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

