Fatal crash closes Fraser Highway in Langley’s Murrayville neighbourhood

One person reportedly died in single vehicle incident Saturday night

A fatal crash closed Fraser Highway in Murrayville for several hours Saturday night, Jan. 7.

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units were called to the scene near 226th Street and 48th Avenue around 9 p.m.

Reports from the scene said a single vehicle crash claimed the life of one person.

Crews closed Fraser Highway between 232nd Street and 48th Avenue.

More details as they become available.

