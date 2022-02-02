Environment Canada: Incoming snowfall for Lower Mainland

Up to 10 cm of snow expected in Fraser Valley

Expect snow to hit the Lower Mainland today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the eastern Fraser Valley, and a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, as a Pacific frontal system moves over the B.C. south coast today.

The eastern Fraser Valley is expected to get heavy snow as freezing levels are at sea level, meaning any rain will result in snowfall.

Two centimetres is expected to fall today, but it will intensify tonight bringing an additional five to 10 centimetres. The heaviest snow is expected in Chilliwack and Hope.

Western portions of Metro Vancouver should anticipate snowfall accumulations of two to five centimetres, while the eastern sections, higher terrain, and western sections of the Fraser Valley should expect four to eight centimetres.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada says.

It’s expected to change to rain on Thursday morning as warmer temperatures come.

