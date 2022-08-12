Elvis impersonator says he is on deathbed in hallway at a B.C. hospital

‘No dignity in it whatsoever,’ says Randy Friskie, who has liver disease

Randy “Elvis” Friskie, shown here perfoming in 2018, says he is on his deathbed on a cot in a hallway at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

A well-known local Elvis impersonator says he is on his deathbed in a hallway at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).

Randy Friskie of Abbotsford says he has been in the hospital for seven days, and had not yet been moved to a room as of noon on Friday (Aug. 12).

Instead, he is in a cot outside the nurses’ station on one of the wards.

“It’s really horrible being here. There’s no dignity in it whatsoever,” Friskie told The Abbotsford News.

Friskie, 60, was diagnosed with liver disease about 15 years ago and went to the emergency department a week ago when his throat was closing up and he was in severe pain.

RELATED: Senior spent nearly a week in Abbotsford hospital hallway

He said he was placed on antibiotics and has had a few blood tests but nothing further has been done since then.

“They’re treating me like a dummy with a sore throat. Meanwhile I’m dying,” he said.

Friskie said it’s too late for him to get a transplant, and he’s not sure if he will survive the weekend, although he’s “still fighting.”

He said, because of being placed in the hallway, he hasn’t been able to have a sponge bath since he was admitted and hasn’t been able to sleep for more than four hours at a time.

Visits with family and friends are difficult because they don’t want to get in the way of the nurses.

He said he sometimes has to wait for the nearby bathroom to be vacant.

Friskie said he hasn’t been told why he’s still in a hallway or when he might be moved to a room.

“I guess I’m just not that important,” he said. “I just don’t want somebody else to be going through this.”

The Abbotsford News has reached out to Fraser Health for comment.

Friskie said he had to stop performing four years ago because of his health issues.

Until then, he had performed as Elvis at hundreds of concerts and charity events throughout North America, including in Las Vegas.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsFraser HealthHospitals