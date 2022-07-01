Drivers issued 80 speeding tickets in Yoho National Park to reduce bear collisions

The B.C. Highway Patrol stepped up enforcement after several bears were struck by vehicles

Police issued 80 speeding tickets to drivers to reduce the number of collisions with bears in Yoho National Park. (WildsafeBC - Facebook)

B.C. Highway Patrol officers issued 80 speeding tickets to drivers and impounded four vehicles in Yoho National Park on the week of June 13.

The enforcement campaign came after Parks Canada officials at Yoho National Park requested assistance from the RCMP to reduce the number of collisions with bears on the Trans Canada Highway east of Field.

In order to reduce the number of bear collisions, Parks Canada established a no-stopping zone and a temporary speed limit reduction along a 10-kilometre portion of the highway. The highway has become popular with black bears and grizzly bears due to an abundance of high-value food sources found along the road.

Motorists were advised to never stop alongside the road to watch bears or get out of their vehicle and approach any bear. Under no circumstances should anyone attempt to feed bears or any wildlife, as this may habituate the animal to humans, putting the animals at risk.

Driving through any of Canada’s National Parks allows motorists to see all types of wildlife, says Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for BCHP. By slowing down, drivers reduce the risk and severity of a collision with wildlife, including bears. If you are involved in a collision with wildlife in a National Park, remain in your vehicle if at all possible. In the case of a collision with a bear, where there is one, there may be more.”

