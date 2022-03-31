Driver’s car towed, licence could be pulled over 205 km/h speeding ticket

Police are recommending the driver be banned from getting behind the wheel

B.C. Highway Patrol officers pulled over a driver doing double the limit – 205 km/h – in Langley earlier in March. (RCMP Illustration/Special to Black Press Media)

A driver pulled over in Langley going more than 200 km/h on Highway One lost his car for seven days and may lose his licence altogether.

On March 19, at 2:20 p.m., an officer with the BC Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle near 216th Street, after clocking it at 205 km/h, said Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for the highway patrol unit.

The driver was given a $483 ticket for excessive speeding on the spot, and officers also impounded the car for seven days, Halskov explained.

The officer then requested that RoadSafetyBC review the driver’s licence status, and recommending a driving ban.

The driver and a passenger found alternate transportation home, Halskov said.

“Given the totality of the circumstances including the traffic volume at the time, the driver would simply not have the time to perceive and react to to a situation,” said the corporal.

“At that speed, the potential for a collision is extremely high and would very likely result in fatalities. It also puts innocent motorists at risk because they are not expecting anyone to be traveling at those speeds.”

High-risk driving, including speeding, causes 114 deaths per year on average in B.C., according to ICBC.

