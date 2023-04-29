B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

Driver shot by police during vehicle stop on Vancouver Island

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating, says man in stable condition following surgery

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police Friday night (April 28).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in an information bulletin Saturday that Saanich Police stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. near the 4100-block of Highway 17 (Pat Bay Highway) for an investigation into the breach of a conditional sentence order.

During an “interaction” with police, the driver was shot. IIO does not specify what the interaction was.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition in the ICU.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information about this incident to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

READ MORE: Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich Police Department

Previous story
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
Next story
Ancient ritual, drones, a star-packed concert: What we know about the coronation

Just Posted

An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee
VIDEO: Swimming eagle lugs massive fish on to B.C. log boom