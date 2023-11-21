Did you leave your drugs in the bathroom? B.C. police can help

Mission RCMP seize half a kilogram of cocaine stashed in public bathroom ceiling last week

Mission RCMP seized half a kilogram of cocaine stored in a public bathroom ceiling last week. /Mission RCMP Photo

Police in Mission, B.C., say they are seeking the owner of half a kilogram of cocaine that was hidden in a public restroom’s ceiling and anyone who wants to claim the drugs should bring “proof of purchase.”

RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr says officers will be happy to set up an interview at the owner’s convenience.

Cocaine was discovered in the ceiling of a public bathroom in Mission last week.

According to a Facebook post from Mission RCMP, the detachment received reports last Thursday morning (Nov. 16) that multiple packages of drugs had been found in a public restroom.

Police say a maintenance person opened up a ceiling panel while working and found half a kilogram of cocaine split into multiple packages.

Mission RCMP suspect the drugs were placed in the ceiling by a drug dealer for another dealer to pick up.

In the release, the detachment stressed the dangers of leaving toxic drugs in a place where an unsuspecting member of the public could be unknowingly exposed.

Mohr says whoever hid the drugs hasn’t been identified, but “jail cell number three” is waiting for anyone who wants to claim them.

Those with information can contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 .

—with file from The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Kinder surprise: Woman gets 3 years for trafficking drugs in chocolate eggs

Crime