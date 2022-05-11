The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

Delays along Highway 93 near Radium due to ‘rocks on road’

The rock in question is a huge boulder in the middle of the road

Expect delays when travelling on Highway 93 close to Radium Hot Springs, along the Trans-Canada detour, as a large boulder is currently blocking half of the road.

The very large rock is impeding traffic between McKay Creek and Settlers Rd in Kootenay National Park, causing single lane alternative traffic.

Crews are on site working to remove it.

The boulder was first reported on DriveBC at approximately 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

An update is expected at 6 p.m. MDT.

