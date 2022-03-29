Dead animals in circles of rocks, twigs, leaves, found in Lower Mainland park

Dead animals with rocks, twigs, and leaves encircling their bodies were discovered in Hoffman Park in Pitt Meadows. (Google maps)

Dead animals, encircled with rocks, twigs, and leaves, were discovered by educators with a daycare group in a Pitt Meadows park last week.

Brooke McBoyle, who works at the daycare, posted a warning online on March 24, explaining that she was at Hoffman Park with two co-workers and their childcare group between 9:30-10 a.m., when they made the discovery.

“We always do a safety circle prior to playing anywhere – one educator stands in a circle with the children and goes over safety and the other educators check the area and set cones out,” explained McBoyle.

During the check, two of the educators found a dead bird inside a circle made using sticks, rocks, and leaves. When the educators checked further, said McBoyle, they found something that looked like a mole or a possum-type creature in another circle made in the same fashion.

“We immediately left – luckily our children didn’t see anything,” said McBoyle, adding that when they group was safely in a new area, she called the City of Pitt Meadows, who told her they would send someone right away.

McBoyle noted that she posted a warning online because she knows a lot of children enjoy playing in that park and didn’t want anyone else to stumble upon it.

Carolyn Baldridge with the City of Pitt Meadows said a bylaws team was dispatched to investigate the incident early in the afternoon the same day.

“No deceased animals were located,” she said, adding that it is rare that deceased animals such as birds or moles are found in city parks.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they did not receive any complaints or calls related to this incident. Neither did BC Conservation Officer Service.

• The News reached out to the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA to see if they were notified, but did not hear back from the local agency by time of publication.

