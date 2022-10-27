David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier on Nov. 18

Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby speaks to the media during a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Eby will be sworn in as premier on Nov. 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

David Eby will officially become B.C.’s premier on Nov. 18, the province has announced.

The former attorney general and housing minister was acclaimed to take over the BC NDP leadership last week, after his sole challenger Anjali Appadurai was disqualified.

Eby has promised action on health care, housing and public safety for his first 100 days in office.

The province says the swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Government House in Victoria, the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

