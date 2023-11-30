Crown to consider charges against Victoria police officer in shooting death

B.C. police watchdog asks Crown to consider charges following 2021 incident near mall

After a man was shot and killed by the Victoria Police Department in 2021, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded its investigation and is forwarding a consideration of charges to Crown counsel.

On Sept. 12, 2021, an armed man in crisis was shot dead by a Victoria police officer near the Mayfair Mall after the force says efforts to de-escalate the situation failed.

Saanich Police Department was the first to respond to the call alleging that a man was making threats with a weapon. Victoria Police Department officers also attended the 3100 block of Douglas Street where officers negotiated with the man. Less-lethal force options were also utilized, according to the IIO.

However, following an interaction with officers the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The IIO was called in to review the incident.

Following the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, KC, reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer with the Victoria Police Department may have committed an offence in relation to the use of a firearm.

Now a report has been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia.

~With files from Wolf Depner

