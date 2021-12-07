Crisis Cleanup volunteers ready to roll into flood-damaged areas across the Lower Mainland

The view of Cultus Lake from Sunnyside Campground a few days after the flooding. (Facebook/Betty Ann Kickbush Bedard)

Volunteers arrive with wheelbarrows, shovels, pumps and other equipment that’s handy after catastrophic flooding.

Hundreds of volunteers are ready to roll into flood-damaged areas with Crisis Cleanup officials to help in the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), and across the Lower Mainland.

The volunteers come from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities, and mainly help with cleaning up in the wake of recent landslides and flood.

RELATED: Video of Cultus areas damaged by flood, slides

“This is a really heartwarming gift to our community,” said Taryn Dixon, FVRD director for Area H, in a message to the Cultus Lake community. “It sure sounds like they have a really positive attitude and a desire to support Area H.”

Dixon said Monday she was contacted by a Crisis Cleanup volunteer coordinator named Jamie who told her he had 500 to 700 volunteers ready.

“I know there is a great deal of damage in large areas and that people also have damage to their private property. When I spoke with Jamie he indicated volunteers would love to come out and help as soon as this weekend.”

They can cut fallen trees, remove drywall and appliances, tarp roofs and help with mould mitigation.

They can’t provide food, insurance, clothing, or shelter, however.

The Home Cleanup Hotline has been opened to support survivors of the Lower Mainland B.C. Floods. They anticipate it will be available until Dec. 17, by calling 844-965-1386.

The hotline was set up for anyone who needs help with damage, to call and register. The services are free but not guaranteed because the overwhelming level of need this month.

Crisis Cleanup was first launched in July, 2012 and has been helping recovery organizations connect with survivors ever since. It has averaged two to three disasters per month, for a total of 177 disasters in six countries. www.cleanupcrisis.org.

RELATED: Chilliwack River Valley deals with flooded creeks

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodfloodingFraser Valley Regional Districtlowermainland