VIDEO: Crash on Highway One in Langley snarls morning traffic

A westbound collision blocked one lane near Glover Road

At least two cars were involved in a crash the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Highway One in Langley near the Glover Road overpass. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A crash Tuesday morning snarled traffic on Highway One through Langley.

The crash took place westbound near the Glover Road overpass before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.

It caused serious traffic backups during the morning rush hour, as far back as 264th Street. Drivers were warned to expect delays.

At least two cars appeared to be involved, and Langley Township Fire Department had a truck on the scene.

READ ALSO:Firefighters have busy night during windstorm

READ ALSO: Surrey teen identified as victim of fatal crash in Langley