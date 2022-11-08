At least two cars were involved in a crash the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Highway One in Langley near the Glover Road overpass. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

At least two cars were involved in a crash the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Highway One in Langley near the Glover Road overpass. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Crash on Highway One in Langley snarls morning traffic

A westbound collision blocked one lane near Glover Road

  • Nov. 8, 2022 9:15 a.m.
  • News

A crash Tuesday morning snarled traffic on Highway One through Langley.

The crash took place westbound near the Glover Road overpass before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.

It caused serious traffic backups during the morning rush hour, as far back as 264th Street. Drivers were warned to expect delays.

At least two cars appeared to be involved, and Langley Township Fire Department had a truck on the scene.

READ ALSO:Firefighters have busy night during windstorm

READ ALSO: Surrey teen identified as victim of fatal crash in Langley

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings

Just Posted

Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix’s “6 Underground” at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. Reynolds has confirmed the rumours — he is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Charles Sykes
B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators