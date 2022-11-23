Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe Berry were murdered by their father in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Family file photo)

Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe Berry were murdered by their father in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Family file photo)

Court dismisses appeal of Greater Victoria father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day

Andrew Berry killed Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, in 2017

The Greater Victoria man convicted of killing his daughters on Christmas Day in 2017 has had his appeal dismissed.

Andrew Berry was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for the second-degree murder of daughters – Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6 –who were found slaughtered in their beds in Berry’s Oak Bay home on Christmas Day 2017.

Berry has always maintained his innocence and sought a retrial.

The results of his June appeal were posted Wednesday.

More to come…

RELATED: Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry awaits appeal court decision following Crown’s closing arguments

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

andrew berryBreaking Newsoak bayOak Bay double homicide

Previous story
Northwest NDP MP slams Liberal government over foreign ownership of B.C. fishing licences
Next story
Man ordered to stay away from Merritt arrested within limits of B.C. city

Just Posted

Paramedic Jayme Erickson, left, who was called to a crash last week and didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the injuries were too severe, is comforted by her husband Sean Erickson, centre, and friends as she speaks to the media in Airdrie, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta paramedic who unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash remembers her child