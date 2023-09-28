Coquitlam school, rec centre on ‘hold and secure’: Police

RCMP say police on scene of an ‘unfolding event’

Coquitlam RCMP say officers are on scene of an “unfolding event” Thursday afternoon (Sept. 28).

Mounties are currently on scene at Poirier Street and Winslow Avenue, according to a tweet around 12:40 p.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” a nearby recreation centre and school have been placed in a “hold and secure.”

“However, there is no reason to believe that there is a risk to the public at this time.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Coquitlam school district.

Breaking NewsPolice

Previous story
Winter tires required by October 1
Next story
Masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics as respiratory illnesses rise

Just Posted

The Lululemon logo is seen on a wall at the company’s headquarters in Vancouver on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it has struck a five-year partnership with Peloton Interactive Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lululemon, Peloton join forces in tradeoff of fitness for fashion