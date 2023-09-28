Coquitlam school, rec centre on ‘hold and secure’: Police

RCMP say police on scene of an ‘unfolding event’

Coquitlam RCMP say officers are on scene of an “unfolding event” Thursday afternoon (Sept. 28).

Mounties are currently on scene at Poirier Street and Winslow Avenue, according to a tweet around 12:40 p.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” a nearby recreation centre and school have been placed in a “hold and secure.”

“However, there is no reason to believe that there is a risk to the public at this time.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Coquitlam school district.

Police are on the scene at Poirier St. and Winslow Ave. for an unfolding event. Out of abundance of caution, the public rec. centre and nearby school have been placed in a hold and secure. However, there is no reason to believe that there is a risk to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/dSt7h4ESKR — Coquitlam RCMP (@cqrcmp) September 28, 2023

Breaking NewsPolice