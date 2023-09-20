Conservation officers put down coyote following 9 Lower Mainland attacks

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service put down a coyote at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 20) after nine people suffered bites in a five-day span. /Pixabay Photo

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) put down a coyote in Mission on Wednesday morning (Sept. 20) after nine people were bitten in less than a week.

“The coyote matched photos and descriptions provided by witnesses,” the COS said in a Facebook post.

The COS says the coyote was killed to ensure public safety. It was found at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the same area where three workers were bitten last Thursday morning (Sept. 14).

However, conservation officers believe it’s likely that aggressive coyotes remain in the area and urge Mission residents to stay cautious.

Conservation officer Todd Hunter said earlier in the week that the plan after removing an animal is to back off and see if it works.

The nine attacks occurred within a five-day span, with two people suffering coyote bites on Monday morning (Sept. 18), one on Friday (Sept. 15) and six on Thursday.

The COS is still investigating the incidents and working to determine whether it was a single coyote involved in the attacks or more.

The COS is collaborating with the City of Mission on public outreach efforts, including signage and patrols.

In a news release, the city urged residents against feeding coyotes. The city also encouraged cat owners to keep them indoors or within a secure enclosure because recent conflicts have included attacks and fatalities of free-roaming pets.