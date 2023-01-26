The Lower Mainland can expect arctic air and gusty winds to blanket the region in the coming week, with cold temperatures and wind chills forecast until late early February. /File Photo

The Lower Mainland can expect arctic air and gusty winds to blanket the region in the coming week, with cold temperatures and wind chills forecast until late early February. /File Photo

Cold weather and strong winds to hit Lower Mainland

Temperatures are expected to fall five to 10 degrees below normal before rising late next week

Cold, wintry weather is once again forecast for the Lower Mainland in the coming week.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, cold air and gusty winds are predicted for most of B.C with temperatures dropping five to 10 degrees below normal across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Starting overnight on Friday, arctic air will envelop B.C. with a major shift in temperature from the usually-mild January. Gusty winds will accompany the cold air and the wind chill will make it feel even colder.

Outflow winds will spread to the Fraser Valley on Saturday night (Jan. 28).

“Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week, in early February,” the statement read. “However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Previous story
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Next story
Eby’s 100-day action plan gets mixed grade ahead of B.C. budget

Just Posted

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," on July 22, 2019. A man once briefly married to Britney Spears was convicted Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, of aggravated trespassing and battery at the pop star’s June wedding. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Fans reportedly call police to Britney Spears’ home after she deletes Instagram