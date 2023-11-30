Climate protesters leave ice sculpture to melt on B.C. Legislature lawn

The B.C. Legislature was heating up this morning (Nov. 30) as climate protesters left an ice sculpture to melt on the province’s front lawn.

Climate Justice Victoria is rallying in response to the escalating climate emergency and the B.C. government’s fracking and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) expansion plans.

“It’s a symbol of the limited time we have to act. This ice sculpture is going to slowly melt away just like our time to address a crisis that affects all of us,” said Mike Hudema the group’s spokesperson. “The only way that we are going to address it is if we stop growing the problem. When we are talking about new fracking operations we can’t be adding more fuel to this fire. It’s already out of control and it’s time we got a handle on it.”

With a summer of record wildfires in the province, Hudema is more concerned than ever. “This is going to be the hottest year ever recorded, and the last thing that we should be doing is accelerating and growing the problem and that’s exactly what fracking and LNG operations are doing,” said Hudema.

The spokesperson was joined by Mary Stuart who was one of the many members of Climate Justice Victoria at the protest. Stuart is a Master’s student in political ecology at the University of Ottawa

“I spend most of my time thinking about the climate crisis and ecological crises,” said the 24-year-old student. “I find it really important to get involved in actions for climate justice because I want to be part of building a better future.”

The unveiling of the ice sculpture is to coincide with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28.) In a statement, Climate Justice Victoria said the aim is to, “draw attention to the dwindling time.”

