Chilliwack man goes missing after travelling to Texas for football game

Aaron Tschritter was last seen leaving a downtown Dallas nightclub on Nov. 25

Chilliwack’s Aaron Tschritter is missing after travelling to Dallas. He was last seen leaving a downtown Dallas night club in the early hours of Nov. 25. (Melissa Tschritter/ Facebook photo)

Friends and family are searching for a missing Chilliwack man who may be in Texas.

Aaron Tschritter travelled to the United States this week to take in an American Thanksgiving Day National Football League game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

The 29-year-old was supposed to meet up with a group of friends at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but he never showed.

His wife, Melissa Tschritter, posted on Facebook Friday morning Nov. 27, appealing for help.

She said he was last seen Nov. 25 at 2 a.m., leaving Vinty Club in downtown Dallas.

“He has made no contact with family, which is incredibly unlike him,” she wrote. ” His phone is going straight to voicemail. We have checked his location, credit card statements, etc. We have also called at least 10 hospitals in the area to see if he may be there. Nothing.”

Aaron Tschritter is a local realtor with Century 21. He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and 190 pounds with short, brown hair, hazel eyes and a birthmark on his right forearm.

Dallas Police have a file open. Anyone contacting them can reference file number 213579-2021.