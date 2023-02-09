Charges laid against three individuals involved in major B.C. drug operation

Ridge Meadows RCMP marked their largest-ever seizure of fentanyl, along with other hard drugs on the Feb. 2, 2022 bust in Maple Ridge and New Westminster. (RCMP/Special to The News)

Charges have officially been approved against three individuals involved in a large Ridge Meadows RCMP drug bust.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that these charges come more than one year after the multi-jurisdictional drug bust, which resulted in the largest fentanyl drug seizure in Ridge Meadows RCMP history.

In addition to more than seven kilograms of various narcotics, guns and thousands of dollars in cash were seized from the New Westminster and Maple Ridge homes.

The three individuals charged in connection with this operation are April Dawn Fraser, Daniel Kawaguchi Johnson, and Alen Kadunic.

Fraser is charged with nine counts of unlawful trafficking in a controlled substance, with Kadunic facing eight counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and Johnson with one count of unlawful trafficking of a controlled substance.

The three of them will now have to return to court on March 1.