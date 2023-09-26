BC Ferries starts the day Tuesday (Sept. 26) alerting passengers some terminals can’t take credit or debit cards. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cash rules: Credit, debit hit troubled waters at some BC Ferries terminals

Ferry service investigating system outage even as first sailings depart

BC Ferries riders could face a rough morning as the service issued an alert to start Tuesday (Sept. 26) as some payment systems are down.

The system was “experiencing a debit and credit card payment system outage” at some terminals, BC Ferries posted on social media shortly after 6:30 a.m.

“We are investigating the issue and will provide updates as they become available,” the post reads.

Check in will be delayed as staff manually process payment. Cash, Experience Card and Assured Loading Ticket customers and on board purchases are not impacted.

BC Ferries saw similar troubles with a widespread Moneris outage on Sept. 23, that also left terminals unable to accept debit or credit.

The latest troubled waters come one day after weather caused several sailing cancellations on small and large routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

