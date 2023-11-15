Cariboo-area man dead after Highway 97 crash near 100 Mile House

The incident shut down Highway 97 for several hours Tuesday night

One person has died in a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 97 just south of 100 Mile house early Tuesday evening (Nov. 14).

The crash happened near Reichelt Road around 6 p.m. Emergency crews found two vehicles with severe damage. The lone occupant of a small, northbound passenger car died at the crash site. RCMP identified the man as a 61-year-old from north Cariboo.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, a one-tonne pickup truck traveling southbound, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours while collision reconstructionist from Williams Lake investigated.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors, nor are road and weather conditions, said police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.

car crashCariboo