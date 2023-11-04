Car drives through Vancouver intersection during pro-Palestine protest: Police

Vancouver Police say it’s investigating reports that protesters attempted to open car door

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police say it’s investigating after a motorist drove into an intersection during an active protest and protesters allegedly attempted to open a vehicle door.

A small group of people, according to posts on social media, had gathered at Venables Street and Clarke Drive Friday (Nov. 3) in East Vancouver as part of a pro-Palestine rally, calling for a ceasefire. It shut down the intersection to vehicle traffic.

Vancouver Police say officers quickly went to the scene to divert traffic just before 10:30 a.m.

During the protest, police say it’s alleged that a driver entered the intersection and “was briefly surrounded by protesters before continuing through the intersection and driving away.”

Police say they are investigating reports that protesters “attempted to open a door on the car while the driver was inside.”

The driver has been located and officers are investigating the incident, Vancouver Police say.

Breaking NewsprotestVancouver police