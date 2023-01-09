Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, holds a media availability on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada officially buying F-35 fighter jet for $19B to replace CF-18s

Canada to purchase 88 F-35s, with the first aircraft to be delivered in 2026

Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet to replace its aging CF-18s, ending the years-long search where it first began.

Canada had announced plans to buy the F-35 back in 2010, before politics and government mismanagement scuttled that decision.

The government says Canada will ultimately buy 88 F-35s at an estimated cost of $19 billion, with the first aircraft to be delivered in 2026.

The Canadian Press reported last month that the Defence Department had been authorized to spend $7 billion on an initial set of 16 F-35s and associated gear.

Officials confirmed in a briefing today that Canada will buy all 88 F-35s in a phased approach, with the initial investment including infrastructure upgrades, spare parts and other one-time costs.

Canada is expected to pay US$85 million per F-35, which officials say is the same price as the United States.

RELATED: Canada invests another US$70M in F-35 development despite no commitment to buy

Federal PoliticsFighter jetsMilitary

Previous story
B.C.’s labour board rules workers can’t refuse to cross some picket lines
Next story
Mazatlán mayor reassures Canadians and other visitors following cartel violence

Just Posted

This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has begun erupting less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
VIDEO: Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight