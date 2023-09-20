Burnaby RCMP look to identify man accused of indecent act

Burnaby RCMP are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of committing an indecent act inside a coffee shop near the Metropolis at Metrotown mall on Sept. 8. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Burnaby RCMP have released images of a man they are investigating for allegedly performing an indecent act in public.

The detachment is asking for help identifying the suspect.

They say the man was inside a coffee shop near the Metropolis at Metrotown mall at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8 when he reportedly carried out the act.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, an indecent act includes anything that is offensive or obscene in the eyes of the law. “This could include exposing oneself in a public space, making lewd gestures or noises, or engaging in sexual activity in public,” the code reads.

Burnaby RCMP say the victim of the Sept. 8 incident called them immediately, but the suspect had left by the time officers arrived.

RCMP describe the suspect as a 60-to-70-year-old man with some facial hair and balding, grey hair. He was wearing a matching white linen long sleeve and pants, with a grey vest and brown dress shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged indecent act or who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file 2023-31525.

